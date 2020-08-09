LIVERMORE FALLS – Roland L. Chretien, 80, of Livermore Falls, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 27, 1939 in Livermore, the son of Leo Chretien and Evette (Lepage) Chretien.

Roland was a 1958 graduate of Livermore Falls High School, following graduation he attended University of Maine Orono receiving his Bachelor of Science degree. Roland taught math in Mechanic Falls High School, Edward Little in Auburn and Jay High School. He retired from Jay in 1993. He also worked at his family’s business, Chretien’s Greenhouse in Livermore Falls, retiring in 2016.

He was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 15, 1963 at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay, he married Sandra LaBrecque. They enjoyed 54 years together before her passing on Feb. 6, 2018. Roland was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church and served as a Eucharist minister. He was a member of the Maine Teachers Association. He enjoyed gardening and was an avid woodworker.

He is survived by his daughter, Robin Chretien and companion Randy Theriault, his son, Russell Chretien and wife Brandi of Joplin, Mont.; eight grandchildren, Rose, Amelia, Beth, Jenna, Alyssa, Gabby, Sophie and Tori; seven great-grandchildren, Luc, Xavier, Saydee, Chase, Phoenix, Ryker and Evelyn; brothers, Albert Chretien and wife Jeanne of Ladson, S.C.., Paul Chretien and companion Dale and Gerard Chretien and wife Sue all of Livermore Falls; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Sandra; and his sister, Germaine Murphy.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comm

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 12 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, August 11 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls.

If desired contributions may be made in memory of Roland L. Chretien to:

Boys Town

P.O. Box 8000

Boys Town, NE 68010

« Previous