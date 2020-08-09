AUBURN – Sylvain “Frenchy” Gendron, 62, of Lewiston, passed away on Friday July 31st, 2020 at Hospice House of Androscoggin.He was born on May 13, 1958 in Canada, the son of Albert and Carmelle (Veillette) Gendron. On Oct. 28, 1978, in Lewiston, he married the love of his life, Diane T. Deraps. They enjoyed 42 wonderful years making everlasting memories with family and friends.He worked for many years in the local shoe shops and various odd jobs as well as a flooring installer. He enjoyed fishing, camping, the casinos, and many trips back home to Canada.He is survived by his wife, his two sons, Christopher and wife Jackie, Michael and wife Amanda; granddaughter, Elaina; great-grandchildren, Reese, Mackenna, Finnley, and Camden; brothers and sisters, Renald and partner Lucie, Miguelle, Mario and wife Diane, Celine and husband Richard, Luc, Reine and husband Claude; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents.A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday August 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street in Lewiston, where a Liturgy of the Word will follow at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

