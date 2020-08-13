Bethel Town Clerk Christen Mason (right), stands next to Arlene Harrington, who is holding the Boston Cane, given to the town’s oldest citizen. Harrington is 97-years-old and has lived at her East Bethel property for 79 years. Submitted photo.

Citizen News
