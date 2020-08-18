BUCKFIELD — The Select Board has named Mitchell Berkowitz as the town’s interim town manager.

He begins his duties Wednesday, Aug. 19, succeeding Joe Roach, who resigned earlier this month to accept the town manager’s position in Rangeley.

Berkowitz, who lives in Gray and has more than 40 years of experience in municipal government, has worked as a town manager in Gray, Bridgton and Jackman, as well as Berlin, New Hampshire, and Colchester, Vermont.

He knows the role of interim town manager well. He has served as an interim town manager in Jackman on multiple occasions, Naples and Gorham, New Hampshire.

In other business at Tuesday’s meeting the board accepted a bid from W.A. Lucas in Sumner to again provide winter sand at $9.75 per pound. Roach said it was the same amount the town paid this past winter.

Following repeated concerns raised by Vice Chairwoman Martha Catevenis concerning the Zadoc Long Library trust, the board agreed to send the matter to the Attorney General’s Office for review. The question centers whether the town acted properly when accepting the trust and spending the funds without a court order.

Town Clerk Cindy Dunn said at an earlier meeting that the town voted to accept the money from the trust fund at a town meeting several years ago.

Roach reported that the town will readvertise for the vacant position for public works foreman.

The annual town meeting and referendum election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 25. Voting will be by secret ballot at the Buckfield Municipal Center. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The board approved the following committee appointments:

• Earl Ingold, one year on Budget Committee and fuve years on Appeals Board.

• Janet Iveson, one year on Beautifcation, Parks and Conservation Committee and one year on Economic Development Committee.

• Colleen Halse, one year on Economic Development Committee.

• Russell Clark, one year on Economic Development Committee.

• Belinda Kleeberger, three years on Library Committee.

• Tammy Warren, three years on Library Committee.

