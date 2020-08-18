Library initiates Senior Care Call outreach program

AUBURN — In the United States, about 43 percent of those over 60 report feeling lonely and that statistic was before COVID-19. In response to the isolation many of the Auburn/Lewiston seniors are feeling, the Auburn Public Library has developed a Senior Care Call outreach program.

Anyone concerned about a senior friend or family member can request that library staff give them a bi-weekly call to check on how they are doing. The 10- to 15-minute calls are a way to prevent the feeling of anxiety and isolation that many seniors are facing.

To have a library staff member reach out to a senior, fill out the form at http://www.auburnpubliclibrary.org/senior-care-calls/. All information will remain confidential.

Legion post to host concert in the park

OXFORD — Anderson Staples Post 112, American Legion, announces the next concert in the park when the Latch Band will perform on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Due to the fact that it gets dark earlier, the concert will begin at 6 p.m. instead of 6:30. The post is at 169 King St.

Livermore library group to hold annual meeting

LIVERMORE — The annual meeting of the Livermore Library Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Community Building, Church Street. For more information, contact Amanda at [email protected]

Maine School of Masonry will host open house

AVON — Maine School of Masonry is accepting applications for the 2020/21 school year and will hold an open house from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

There is a shortage of skilled, trained masons. The school has 25 companies ready to hire graduates. The potential to start a business is also an option.

The school will hold classes on site and has housing available as well. For more information, call 207-639-2392, email [email protected] or visit https://masonryschool.org/.

The school is at 637 Rangeley Road.

Fleece and Fiber Festival coming on Aug. 22

TURNER — Turner Public Library and Ricker Hill Orchards have teamed up to help local fiber producers recover from the cancellation of many annual festivals and fairs with an in-person Fleece and Fiber Festival on Saturday, Aug. 22, at Ricker Hill Orchards, Rte. 117.

The event will follow the guidelines established by the state with regard to outdoor gatherings. Vendor spots will be distanced, admittance will be limited to 100 individuals at one time. When dealing in close proximity, vendors and prospective customers will be encouraged to continue using healthy practices to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“Turner is a town that knows agri-business well, and we’ve heard that many area fiber producers in particular have been negatively impacted by the inability to vend in person. Ricker Hill Orchards is a beautiful wide open setting that also benefits from easy crowd monitoring, so we’re combining our efforts to help encourage a safe way for producers to bring their fleeces and fiber products to market,” said Ellen Bradley, library director. “If this goes well, we’ll look into other markets that we can facilitate in a controlled way.”

Interested vendors can registered until Thursday, Aug. 20, by emailing [email protected] or calling 207-225-2030.

