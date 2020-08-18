Find clothes for back to school at garage sale

RUMFORD — A Back to School Garage Sale will be held at Hope Association, 85 Lincoln Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 to 28.

Stock up on clothes for the new school year for $5 a bag at the association sale. The sale will includes all clothing in the garage. All proceeds help to support adults with developmental disabilities.

Church holding third indoor yard sale

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 205 Main St., will hold a third indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. Known for its giant annual outdoor August yard sale, this year, due to COVID-19, the church is having several smaller sales.

There are small appliances, linens, dishes, cookware, household items, decorating items, toys, sporting goods, tools and furniture. They are spaced in the church basement so that workers and shoppers can maintain a social distance. All are required to wear masks. Only a limited number of people will be able to shop at a time. There are many new items.

The money raised will be used for the missions of the church, which include, but are not limited to, the free drive-thru supper, online worship service, Bible study, knitting and book groups.

For more information, contact the church office by calling 207-743-2290 or check the Facebook page.

