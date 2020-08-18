North Waterford church to hold public supper

NORTH WATERFORD — The drive-through suppers at the North Waterford Congregational Church have been a success, and another one will be held starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. The public can get a take-away dinner at the church, Rte. 35, opposite Melby’s Eatery.

The menu will include barbecued chicken, cornbread, coleslaw, corn on the cob, baked beans and strawberry shortcake for $10. All are welcome.

