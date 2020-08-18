Donald Trump ran his previous campaign for the presidency of the United States on the promise of uniting America and making America great again.

Years before that, when Sen. Mitch McConnell said the only thing that Republicans would work on in the coming year was to ensure that President Obama didn’t serve a second term — was that when America stopped being great?

Was his statement a unifying one ?

When did the will of the people (the voters) get lost and that it was all about the D or R attached to a congressperson’s name?

I am sure that President Trump knows the Constitution of these United States. It clearly defines the three branches of government: the legislative, the judicial and the executive. So, what I don’t understand is why Trump meets with the Republican leaders of Congress but not the Democrats; and why he tramples on the rule of law by undermining judicial decisions?

Again, the Constitution clearly outlines the responsibilities of the “chief executive,” but what happens, in reality, is that Trump’s way of dealing with responsibility is to blame others — it’s a hoax, fake news or it’s the Democrats’ fault.

Trump’s actions have the telltale signs of a monarchy. It’s as if Trump is following Vladimir Putin’s playbook — to be president for life.

I look forward to hearing from Trump followers — those helping him make America great again — on the list of his accomplishments while he has been president.

Norman Smith, Poland

