AUBURN- Wallace F. Doucette Sr., 88, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn with his family by his side.

He was born in Portland, Maine on August 8, 1932, the son of the late Raymond and Gladys (Williams) Doucette.

In January of 1952 he served his country in the U.S. Army until his discharge in January of 1955. On September 17, 1955, he married the love of his life the late Mariette (Turgeon) Doucette at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston which led to 63 years of marriage. They worked in the Lewiston/Auburn area raising their young family of three children. For most of his life he was an accomplished carpenter having completed many local home and business improvements.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish attending Mass of Sacred Heart Church in Auburn. He was a member of the Auburn and Sabattus Senior Citizens and Bingo Club.

For many years he was a snowbird traveling in his motorhome to Florida and back with his beloved wife Mariette. He was a friend to everyone who knew him, a gentle soul. He most of all treasured his time spent with family and friends.

Wally is survived by three sons Ronald Doucette and his wife Carol of New Gloucester, Wallace Doucette Jr. and his wife Kathy of Auburn and Michael Doucette and his wife Cindy of Poland; six grandchildren Brad, Melissa, Derek, Kasie, Brad and Dylan; ten great grandchildren; a brother Raymond Doucette; sister-in-law Terry Turgeon; and many nieces and nephews and a special friend and companion, Ginger Levasseur.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Vernon Doucette; and his sister Mary (Doucette) Greenlund.

A special thanks to Dr. Christian Thomas, Melissa Timberlake and the rest of their team at New England Cancer Specialist in Scarborough for the dedicated care they provided to Wally.

Funeral services honoring Wally’s life will be held privately on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home. Committal services along with military honors will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway, in Lewiston. Due to CDC regulations, all attendees must register for the calling hours by calling the funeral home at 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com .

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Wally’s memory to the New England Cancer Specialists

100 Campus Drive,

Scarborough, Maine 04074.

