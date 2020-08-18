FARMINGTON – Caroline B. Smith, 95, of East Dixfield, went home to Heaven, Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born June 19, 1925 in Ridlonville, Maine, the daughter of Lisco and Mona Blood and was one of a set of triplets. Caroline accepted Christ as her Saviour at Circle L Camp Meeting in 1965 under the ministry of Al Tedder and attended the East Dixfield Baptist Church.

She graduated from Mexico High School in 1942 where she enjoyed basketball, skiing, and played the flute in the All State Band at Waterville, Maine in 1940.

On June 28, 1947 she married Milford Smith. Together they had two daughters, Linda and Sandra. They made their home in East Dixfield where they were well known for their very successful Strawberry Business. She was employed at Bass Shoe Co. for 25 years. She also assisted and became the Mail Carrier between East Dixfield and North Jay.

She was predeceased by her two infant sisters, her brother, Oliver Blood; and her her husband Milford Smith;

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Linda Trask (Brian) of Brandon, Vt., Sandra Smith of Williamsport, Pa., and grandchildren, Gina Miles (Doug), and Daniel Trask (Sherry); 11 great-grandchildren, Mark Roskin, Molly Miles, Amanda Miles, Alicia Miles, Megan Landreth, Marissa Salyards, Cara Trask, Jessica Trask, Jerome Trask, Mekhii Trask; two great-great grandchildren, Gavin Miles, and Freya Landreth; several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the East Dixfield Baptist Church, 946 US Rt 2, Dixfield on Thursday, August 20, from 11 a.m. to noon where covid-19 limitations will be observed with the use of masks, social distancing, and no more than 50 in the Church at any point in time. Private funeral services will be held later that day with interment at the East Dixfield Cemetery.

Memories and photos may be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Funeral services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center-Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.

The family aks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be considered in her honor to the East Dixfield Baptist Church,

946 US Rt 2,

Dixfield, ME 04224.

