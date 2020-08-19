AUBURN — Aaron Perkins rebounded from an opening-round 44 to shoot a pair of under-par rounds at Tabers Lakeside Stand and Golf Center on Sunday to earn his first Maine Mini Golf Open title in a one-stroke victory over perennial contender and newly crowned weekly league champion Justin Pelletier.

Perkins had a rough go of his first round, missing a handful of short putts to post a 3-over-par score. But he shot the low round of the day in his second circuit, firing a 3-under-par 38 to complete his opening two rounds at even-par 82.

Playing in the final group with Darren Avery, Perkins kept his composure over the final 18, carding a 1-under 40 to hold off Pelletier, playing one group ahead of him. Avery shot a 49 in the third round to fall out of title contention.

Pelletier opened with an even-par 41, and followed up with a 1-over 42 after carding his only 4 of the day on Hole 10. He kept it steady in the final round, as well, tying Perkins’ 1-under 40 to hang on to second.

Justin Seymour was among a handful of golfers to shoot even-par 41 in the first round, and he, too, struggled in Round 2, carding a 43. He was among five golfers to shoot 1-under 40 in the final round, earning a third-place finish.

Defending champion Ben Cassidy was also in the group at even par after the first round. He finished 43-41 for sole possession of fourth place.

Dan Brochu and Ken Daigle, who battled all season in the weekly league, tied for fifth position alongside Mike Pasquini. In a six-hole putt-off, Brochu edged Daigle.

Anna Wallace (131), Colin Merritt (132) and Nate Farnsworth (136) rounded out the top 10.

Merritt, who won the inaugural event six years ago, started the day with a blazing 38, and was just one shot off the pace through two rounds at 83, but a tough final round left him nine back.

Sunday also marked the culmination of the weekly summer league at Tabers. Pelletier won the overall title in league play, with a seven-event total of 625. He earned a trophy, a cash prize and a round of golf for four at Martindale Country Club.

The battle for second came down to the final day, and Brochu held off Daigle by three strokes, 647-650, to retain second place. Both golfers received a trophy and cash prize.

In a heated three-way race for the final two paying positions, Nathan Fournier had a 140 in the Maine Mini Golf Open to earn fourth place, while Adam Robinson held off Kyle Labrecque by four in the overall league standings. Robinson edged Labrecque in the Maine Mini Golf Open, 143-147.

In the junior division, Jackson Corey had a four-shot lead over Hayden Avery to start the day Sunday, and he extended that margin over two rounds during the Maine Mini Golf Open. Corey’s two-round 102 cemented first place. Avery finished the league year in second, and Dylan Grealish in third. All three received a trophy and a prize. Cole Bilodeau and Sam Chapman each received certificates and a prize for placing fourth and fifth, respectively, in the junior division this season.

A fall league at Tabers is being planned, tentatively for Sunday mornings. For more information, please email [email protected]

« Previous