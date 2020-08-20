I take issue with the article “Police, shops see compliance with mask mandate” (Sun Journal, Aug. 16). Recently, I entered three small local businesses and found workers not in compliance with the mandate.

I have begun commenting, as politely as possible, despite my frustration. Excuses expressed by such folks display almost amazing ignorance: “We’re more than 6 feet apart” (but we’re in an enclosed space!), or “I’ve seen how people touch their masks” (they’d be touching their noses and mouths otherwise. Anyway, we’re talking about you wearing a mask to protect them!).

One particularly clever (?) business has a sign out front saying: “If you enter the store without a mask, we assume you have a medical reason exempting you from the requirement to wear one.”

You might as well say: “Wear a mask here if you feel like it.”

I would like to support local businesses, but if they are too lazy, or plain ignorant to take the small step of wearing a mask properly to protect their fellow citizens I can’t bring my money into their shops.

Think of it this way: Would you go back to a surgeon who wouldn’t wear a mask during his operations?

Proper use of masks is one of the reasons why Maine currently has the lowest number of new COVID cases in the nation. This virus isn’t going to get too bored or lazy to infect people. We must not allow similar emotions to keep us from protecting our neighbors, workers and fellow citizens.

Gregory D’Augustine, Greene

