AUBURN — Police said a Minot man fired a gunshot at his stolen vehicle Wednesday night as its operator drove away.

Michael Sawyer, 27, who had reported his vehicle stolen earlier in the week told police he spied it Wednesday night parked at a gas station on Center Street, according to police Chief Jason Moen.

He confronted the operator of his vehicle. As it drove off, he fired a gun at it. A caller reported a gun shot in that area at about 10:20 p.m.

A witness described the suspect as a man who got into a black Pontiac and sped off.

Portland police recovered Sawyer’s vehicle later Wednesday night, Moen said.

Sawyer was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Brianna Meserve, 24, of Portland was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. That charge also is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.

Moen said the case remained under active investigation and no further details were available.

