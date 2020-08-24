100 Years Ago: 1920

A derailed freight car at the corner of Dennison and Turner Streets, where repairs are being made on the track, hindered city traffic for a while Friday afternoon.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Three prominent Lewiston-Auburn businessmen are currently in the planning stages for a testimonial for Richard Dennis of Auburn, general manager of the B. Peck Co. and active in various community projects. The affair is slated for Sept. 1 at Steckino’s Restaurant and is sponsored by the businessmen of the area. The planners are James Aikman, Ray Geiger, Quentin A. Whittier, Mike Gentile, William Tewhey, Carrol Whipple, Richard A. Willmers, Robert Pacios, Richard McWilliams, Robert Hudson and Kenneth Conner.

25 years Ago: 1995

Many parents who asked their kids what they wanted to do got the same answer today. Probably the Park. That’s because Kennedy Park had more to offer than the usual trees, swing sets and swimming. There wasn’t any official count, but attendance at this year’s Lewiston Night Out probably surpassed last year’s count of 1,200. Over 1,000 hamburgers, 800 hot dogs, 35 gallons of ice cream, 76 cases of Snapple and nearly 1,300 ears of corn were consumed in the course of three hours Friday. Parents had to eat fast, too, because it wasn’t long before their kids would be tugging at their shorts, ready to go for a pony ride or a swim. “Let’s go! This is like standing in glue ” said Kasey Blais, 8, of Lewiston, to his mother, Sue. She was talking with some friends near the swimming pool, Kasey was ready to pull her mother out of her shoes so she could take him to the display of Lewiston fire trucks, where he could blow the horn.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

