DEAR SUN SPOTS: In answer to the request in the Aug. 20 Sun Spots, our vote for the best fish and chips goes to Mac’s Downeast Seafood at 894 Minot Ave. in Auburn. I feel conflicted about recommending them because they will be even busier, but they deserve the recommendation. Our favorite is the haddock sandwich. — Judy, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I know nothing about the best places in the L-A area for fish and chips, but if one is near Augusta, Sandy Point Seafood at 146 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Augusta. It has the best I’ve ever tasted and I’ve been to many places and have been around for years. I love fresh haddock and I’ve never had any that was better than theirs. The portions are generous and they have wonderful fries; you won’t go away hungry. One had better get there early because when they sell out, they close for the day. Sandy Point is open Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Cal, Litchfield

ANSWER: Doesn’t it feel good to give your favorite restaurants a standing ovation though? And it doesn’t hurt to go for a little drive and see some new scenery if you want to get out of town. Send your recommendations for fish and chips!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Many years ago, Bookland in Lewiston had a cafe that sold cinnamon Scotch oatmeal scones. I would like to know if anyone out there in “Sun Spots Land” would have the recipe. — Patricia, No town

ANSWER: I don’t know if this is their recipe but I think it’s pretty close. This scone dough can be rolled out and cut into squares, triangles, or rounds and are delicious dunked in coffee or tea. I ought to know. These were my grandfather’s favorite and I have eaten more than my fair share of them in my lifetime.

Readers, if you have the recipe requested, please contribute!

Scottish Oat Scones: In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup softened butter and 1 cup brown sugar with an electric mixer. Mix in 1 tablespoon vanilla and 2 eggs. In a separate bowl, sift together 2 cups flour, 1 teaspoon each baking powder, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Mix into butter mixture than stir in 4 cups old-fashioned oatmeal, one cup at a time with a sturdy wooden spoon. You may have to use your hands to incorporate all the oatmeal as the dough is very stiff.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Roll dough out to 1/2-inch thick on a floured surface. Cut into rounds with a biscuit cutter or use a sharp, wet knife to cut into triangles or squares. Bake on a parchment-lined cookie sheet for about 12 minutes. Yield: 12-18 scones, depending on size.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for an old recipe from The County called “Fort Pickles”. I’ve looked and looked but sadly, none of my friends remember it. They were delicious pickles. — Diane, no town

ANSWER: I have put a call out to all my friends from The County and so far, no luck. However, if anyone can help you, the wonderful folks in Sun Spots Land can help! If anyone knows the skinny on Fort Pickles, please write in. We have to make the best use of all the summer produce!

