Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Jamie Mason, 23, of Caribou, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 7:19 p.m. Monday, at the Androscoggin County Jail.

Lewiston

• Corey Wright, 32, transient, on charges of criminal speeding, operating after suspension, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, eluding an officer and theft, 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, on Lisbon Street.

• McKenzie Wade, 27, transient, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 5 a.m. Tuesday, at 129 Bartlett St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Pauline C. Martin, 86, of Lewiston ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Carol M. Holmes, 67, of Auburn at 11:38 a.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Turner and Union streets. Martin’s 2018 Honda and Holmes’ 2014 Nissan were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Stephen A. Wing, 65, of Leeds rear-ended a vehicle driven by Melinda J. Howe-Cote, 71, of Auburn while Howe-Cote was stopped at a red light at 12:52 p.m. Thursday, on Center Street. Wing’s 2005 Subaru and the 2006 Hyundai driven by Howe-Cote and owned by Richard Cote of Lewiston received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Matthew M. Simpson, 40, of Auburn ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Brian D. Snow, 69, of Auburn at 10:26 a.m. Friday, on Court Street. Simpson’s 2015 Nissan and Snow’s 2009 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by William Andrews, 77, of Turner struck a vehicle driven by Stephen L. Ryan, 73, of Turner at 3:05 p.m. Friday, on Mount Auburn Avenue. Andrews’ 2018 Jeep and the 2013 Toyota driven by Ryan and owned by Diane Ryan of Turner received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Julie R. Cook, 20, of South Portland was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed into a guardrail at 8:29 p.m. Friday, on Young’s Corner Road. The 2011 BMW driven by Cook and owned by Lisa A. Luscomb of Sandown, New Hampshire was towed.

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Lindsey M. Torres, 28, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Barbara B. Moran, 58, of Lewiston at 6:57 p.m. Wednesday, on Sabattus Street. The 1995 Honda driven by Torres and owned by Emily G. Torres of Lewiston received functional damage and the 2016 Toyota driven by Moran and owned by Sean Moran of Lewiston received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by James T. Antone, 36, of Whiteville, North Carolina struck a legally parked, unoccupied police cruiser owned by the Lewiston Police Department at 12:22 a.m. Saturday, on Park Street. The 2014 Dodge driven by Antone and owned by Mary Antone of Whiteville, North Carolina and the police cruiser received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Amber O. White, 32, of Lewiston struck a legally parked vehicle owned by Abraham G. Suhat of Lewiston at 2:11 a.m. Saturday. on Spring Street. White’s 2007 Saturn was towed and Suhat’s 2006 Volvo received minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Katie M. Ayer, 39, of Lewiston ran a red light and struck a vehicle driven by Cheryl D. Rancourt, 76, of Lewiston at 9:11 a.m. Saturday, at the intersection of College and Russell streets. Ayer’s 2014 Jeep and Rancourt’s 2012 Mazda were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Brian L. Langlois, 44, of Lewiston backed into a vehicle driven by Mark R. Allen, 59, of Winthrop at 3:22 p.m. Sunday, on Campus Avenue. Langlois’ 2011 Dodge received minor damage and Allen’s 2018 Chevrolet received functional damage.

« Previous

filed under: