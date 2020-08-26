Recently, the town of Wilton passed a new ordinance to protect the area’s natural resources from major transmission line projects such as Central Maine Power’s NECEC corridor. At the meeting, CMP’s lawyer requested to speak and my fellow citizens joined together to block her. We have heard more than enough from this foreign corporation.

It seemed like divine justice that, just a week after blocking the voice of the people of Maine this November, the Wilton community shot back. I am so proud of my community.

I think I speak for many when I say that I am sick and tired of CMP and its non-stop propaganda. I don’t trust it. Barely anyone here supports its for-profit venture with Hydro-Quebec and, frankly, its representatives aren’t welcome here anymore.

Nancy Prince, Wilton

