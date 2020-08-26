LEWISTON — Expressing gratitude and appreciation for those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the first task undertaken by the incoming 2020-2021 Lewiston Youth Advisory Council (LYAC).

Planning for a virtual celebration, “That’s Right; You’re Essential,” is underway. As such, LYAC is seeking recognition input from the Lewiston community on individuals/groups who deserve a word of praise. A suggestion online submission form can be found at www.lewistonmaine.gov/heroeswithoutcapes. Individuals may also submit handwritten cards c/o LYAC, Administrator’s Office, Lewiston City Hall, 27 Pine St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

In either format, LYAC asks that comments be respectful. Not all submissions will be included in the broadcast (date, to be announced), but LYAC hopes to use as many as possible, broadcast time permitting. The virtual recognition will include many aspects of gratitude, to include LYAC’s own comments and LYAC member Ryleigh Emmert, Lewiston’s Youth Poet Laureate, sharing an original piece of work.

The deadline for online and direct mail submissions is Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Emmert said, “I believe that it is important for the LYAC to bring attention to front line workers during this time as they are, quite literally, life-savers in the community of Lewiston and Maine as a whole, and I’ve got to experience that first-hand. These workers have had increased pressure placed on them during this time with new restrictions and protocols in place to promote the safety of our community in various ways and should be acknowledged for their outstanding work and consideration through the turbulence and uncertainty that we have all been challenged by through this pandemic.”

Referring to front line workers as “superheroes,” LYAC member Keira Potvin added, “Our essential workers have done so much for us during this pandemic, now it’s time to give them the recognition they deserve!”

“Thanking the heroes without capes” is important to LYAC’s Brea Mathieu, “There are so many people who go above and beyond to help. We appreciate all of them, and we want to say thank you!”

Hope Rubito, immediate past chair of LYAC, said, “Thanking them is the least we can do to show our support.”

