Grover Precision graciously provides Agnes Gray Elementary School with seasonal work on projects that support our outdoor learning initiative. This summer, a crew spent four days in our school garden. The Grover employees built us a fence, installed greenhouses, and sent us on a $500 shopping spree at Paris Farmers Union to purchase garden tools. We are so appreciative of this local company’s commitment to our school community. Pictured from left to right are Grover employees Mike Carleton, Mike Parker, Josh Herrick, and Nick LeBel. Submitted photo

Democrat Schools
