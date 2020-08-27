AUBURN – Annette Fuller Lee passed away on August 21, 2020, at Schooner Estates in Auburn, Maine. She was 95.

Born in South Paris, she was the oldest of three daughters of Carleton Fuller, and Irma (Conant) Fuller. A 1942 graduate and salutatorian of Bar Harbor High School, Mrs. Lee went on to graduate from Westbrook Junior College.

Working as a medical secretary at Central Maine General Hospital, she met her husband, Dr. Harold Lee, M.D. Dr. and Mrs. Lee settled in Medfield, Mass., where together they raised their family for more than a decade until Dr. Lee’s passing in 1968. Mrs. Lee drew strength from the Medfield community as she continued raising her four sons on her own. In the 1970s, while in her 50s, Mrs. Lee returned to work as a Needham Cooperative Bank teller for almost a decade. She moved back to Maine in 1984 and eventually made Auburn her home.

Mrs. Lee was a passionate Boston sports fan and always kept up with the Celtics and Red Sox in particular. She enjoyed and valued spending time with her children, her siblings, and their families at her summer cottage in Poland, Maine. She was well-loved for her sense of humor, her scrumptious cooking including her legendary apple sauce, her fierce independence, and her grounding of a tight-knit extended family of dozens.

Mrs. Lee is predeceased by husband, Harold Lee of Lewiston, ME, and sister, Carlene of Milford, CT. She is survived by her sister, Judy Holbrook of Auburn, ME, and her four sons and their spouses ? Jeff Lee, and wife Carol Gray of Amherst, MA; Don and Lisa Lee of Cumberland, ME; David and Paula Lee of Chelmsford, MA; and Larry and Kathie Lee of Haw River, NC. She had nine grandchildren ? Cameron Gray-Lee, Dustin Lee (married to Desiree Lee), Matthew Lee (married to Rachael Lee), Tyler Perron, Jordan Perron, Giselle LaPalme, Dan Weir (married to Dawn Weir), Greg Weir, and Kelsea Lee. She is survived by seven great grandchildren and one due next month. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 30, at 1p.m., at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine.

For those who choose not to attend the service it will be broadcast via Facebook live stream at https://www.facebook.com/athutchinsfuneral.

All attendees are required to abide by current Maine CDC COVID-19 guidelines found at http://www.maine.gov/covid19/restartingmaine/keepmainehealthy/faqs.

For the protection of all attendees, please plan on wearing a mask and social distancing.

To share memories of Annette or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org/donate.

