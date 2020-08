LEWISTON – Normand G. Vaillancourt, 82, of Auburn, passed away August 6, 2020, after a short battle with Covid-19.He was predeceased by his wife, Geraldine.He is survived by his daughter, Maureen and her partner, Beverly, as well as his grandson, Nicholas.He is also survived by his sister, Jeanne and her husband, Roger; as well as three nephews.A burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville.

