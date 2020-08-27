CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kayla Ewell, 35; Aaron Paul, 41; Sarah Chalke, 44; Chandra Wilson, 51.

Happy Birthday: Slow down. Keep your plans moving at a steady and doable pace. Your reliability will make a difference this year when it comes to progress and advancement. Stretch your mind, learn new skills and be open to trying something different. Observing, listening and taking direction will help you win favors and discover how to get your way. Your numbers are 7, 13, 26, 29, 31, 38, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Complete what you start before you move on to something new. Don’t let emotions interfere with your progress. It’s up to you to avoid confrontations. If you refuse to argue, you will spare yourself grief. Stick to your plan. 2 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Time is on your side. Don’t feel the need to accommodate someone pressuring you to make a snap decision. The uncertainty you offer will buy you time to gather pertinent information to ensure you make the right decision. Romance is featured. 5 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your opinions to yourself. The less you let others know about you or your beliefs, the better. Gather information that will help you assess the relationships you have with your colleagues, friends and neighbors. Leave nothing to chance. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for financial opportunities, and don’t be afraid to do things differently. What you learn from people who are different from you will be helpful. Focus on the positive and be willing to compromise, and help will be offered. Romance is encouraged. 3 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for the good in every situation, and you will be an inspiration to others. Base a partnership you are considering on honesty, integrity and equality. Joint ventures will work only if fair play is involved. Don’t get caught in someone else’s fight. 5 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be rational. If you let your emotions take over, you will make poor decisions. Put more emphasis on the pastimes and people who make you happy. Aim to lower stress by dismissing no-win situations. Distance yourself from manipulative people. 2 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of matters that others have ignored. Make what you do a priority, and focus on what will help you excel. Refuse to let others put demands on you without offering something substantial in return. Pick up the pace. 4 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Ask for help, and you will get what you want. Don’t sit back when progress depends on what you do. Schedule something special for you and someone you love, and it will encourage a closer bond. Personal growth and enlightenment are featured. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Prepare for the unexpected. You’ll have to be quick on your feet if you want to avoid a situation riddled with uncertainty. You are ready to do your own thing, so don’t saddle yourself with someone’s responsibilities. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go after your dreams. Take advantage of an offer that can help you get ahead. Refuse to get involved in a no-win situation. Arguing is a waste of time. Wheel and deal to come out on top. 3 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t get caught in a backlog of paperwork. Take care of responsibilities and red-tape issues. Find a way to give back to a cause or your community. What you offer will boost your reputation as well as your confidence. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take hold of whatever situation you find yourself in, and you will gain the respect of your peers. A personal change will turn out better than anticipated and help bring you closer to someone you love. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars

Birthday Baby: You are persuasive, smart and charming. You are intuitive and opportunistic.

