Carrabassett Valley — The Carrabassett Valley Public is open for business and a shipment of new books just arrived! (Please see attached list) Even though we are not open to the public for inside seating or long stays, you may use the patio or visit the library for up to 15 minutes by appointment during open hours. Summer Hours are Wed-Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3; beginning Sept 8, Fall Hours: Tue-Fri: 10-5 & Sat: 10-3. Interlibrary Loan is also now available through the Maine State Library. So give us a call and plan your browsing visit soon. If you feel more comfortable just picking up items we can put them out front for you. All items are quarantined before and after sharing and our staff uses all necessary precautions, including disinfecting surfaces, requiring masks and hand sanitizing, and physical distancing to ensure a safe visit inside or out front. Call 237-3535 or see our Facebook page for more information.

Adult Fiction

Walk the Wire by David Baldacci; The Scent Keeper by Erica Bauermeister; Lady Clementine by Marie Benedict; The Red Lotus by Chris Bohjalian; Orphan of Salt Winds by Elizabeth Brooks (Large Print); Within Plain Sight by Bruce Robert Coffin; Last Mrs. Parish by Liv Constantine; Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Writers by Terri-Lynne DeFino; One Last Lie by Paul Doiron; Guest List by Lucy Foley; The Ragged Edge of Night by Olivia Hawke; The Body by Stephen King; If It Bleeds by Stephen King; Devoted by Dean Koontz; Someone Like You by Karen Kingsbury; Truth and Justice by Fern Michaels; 3rd Victim by Phillip Margolin; All the Devils are Here by Louise Penny; Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid; Black Swan of Paris by Karen Robards; Crucible by James Rollins; Masked Prey by John Sanford; In Five Years by Rebecca Serle; Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner; Bombshell by Stuart Woods; and Vigilance of Stars by Patricia O’Donnell

Adult Nonfiction

The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel Van Der Kolk, M.D.; Sam O. White by Jim Reardon; Pandemic Bb Sonia Shaw; How to be Fine by Jolenta Greenberg; The Great Influenza by John M. Barry; The Boy, the mole the fox and the horse, by Charlie MacKesy; How to be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi; Home in the Woods by Eliza Wheeler; So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo; Eliza Hamilton by Tilar J. Mazzeo; Identity Leadership by Stedman Graham; What’s It Like to Be a Bird by David Allen Sibley

Young Adult

The List of Things That Will Not Change by Rebecca Stead; Squirm by Carl Hiaasen; Sulwe by Lupita Nyong’O; Undefeated by Alexander Kwame; Stamped by Jason Reynolds

Childrens

Dork Diaries 13 & 14; Stella Endicott and the Anything-Is-Possible Poem by Kate DiCamillo; Big Nate Stays Classy; Cyril and Pat by Emily Gravett; The World Needs More Purple People by Kristen Bell; If I Built a School by Chris Van Dusen; ENOUGH: 20 Protesters who Changed America by Emily Easton; You Matter by Christian Robinson; The Cool Bean by Jory John; Home in the Woods by Eliza Wheeler; Stepping Stones by Lucy Knisley; I Am Not a Fish by Peter Raymundo

