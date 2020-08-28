To the Editor:

With a new school year upon us and continued concerns around COVID-19, I’m hearing a lot of questions and worries about how a return to the classroom – or not – will impact our students and our community.

Many of the concerns I’ve heard are from parents, of course, as they do their best to make plans that fit the needs of their families. But I know it isn’t just parents who are thinking about what sending kids back to school means for our community.

There are so many considerations to weigh as we start the new school year. We all want to keep our kids healthy and safe, and the truth is that schools play a big role in that in many ways. It’s clear that we need to stay flexible to respond to changing circumstances, but I know that is easier said than done, especially when there is so much uncertainty in other parts of life, too.

The Mount Blue Regional School District (RSU 9) has been working hard to try to balance all these considerations. With input from teachers and staff, families and community members, RSU 9 has developed a district-wide hybrid model of instruction. Students will be split into cohorts, alternating between in-person instruction at school and remote learning from home. All families will also have the option to stick with a fully remote approach. Students are now scheduled to start school on Sept. 8 this year, just a couple of short weeks from now.

The size of our school district and the logistics of student transportation are a big challenge to in-person instruction and a major reason for the hybrid model. With the number of students who rely on the bus system to get to and from school, there was just no way to transport all our students to school every day of the week while also following public health guidelines.

On the other hand, a serious hurdle to remote learning in our community is access to technology and reliable internet. The school district will be using federal grant funds to provide equipment to help students who need it, and I encourage families to reach out if they need support to ensure their students are connected this school year. But it’s a reminder that, in the long run, Maine needs to focus on bringing high-speed internet to all communities so that Franklin County students and entrepreneurs have the same opportunities as the rest of the state.

The hybrid model seeks to overcome these and other challenges as much as possible, but I know it’s going to be particularly tough for working parents. That’s why I support Gov. Mills’ decision to dedicate $25 million in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to develop alternative child care and day programming options for working families who would otherwise struggle to accommodate the changes to the school calendar.

As we navigate these uncertain times, please know that I am here to help however I can. None of us has all the answers right now, but I will do all I can to assist you. Please contact me with your questions, concerns and ideas. You can reach me at [email protected] or by phone at 491-9041.

Rep. Scott Landry

Farmington

filed under: