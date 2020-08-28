100 Years Ago: 1920

A baby clinic conducted by Lewiston and Auburn Red Cross chapter, exactly after the manner of that already established at the headquarters will be opened Friday in New Auburn. Dr. Leo Hall, health officer of Auburn saw the need for a clinic of the kind before he began his duties as a public official and with the cooperation of the Red Cross to carry out his plan. In that vicinity are a good many mothers with ailing children, who find it difficult to leave their homes to attend the clinic in Lewiston, but who want advice as to the proper care of the little folk. A room at 77 Broad Street has been made attractive with the ald of white paint and curtains: and all the necessary equipment has been obtained. The clinic will open on Friday of each week with a Red Cross nurse and a physician in attendance.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Now that the public hearing for the Union Street By-pass project has been held, the next step is for the State Highway Commission to submit a recommendation on a plan to the Federal Bureau of Public Roads for its approval. Auburn City Manager Woodbury E. Brackett said today that the project would be mostly financed with Federal and State funds and these two parties have to agree on a plan. Brackett noted that the SHC continues to accept statements or exhibits pertaining to the project for another ten days before submitting a recommendation. The manager said that Plan “A” which would circumvent the Cushman-Hollis building complex would most undoubtedly be recommended! by the SHC. Brackett said that Auburn’s contribution to the project would be to see that an agreement between the SHC and the city which would call for control and responsibility for adequate street lighting and making sure there is an ordinance eliminating parking along the entire route.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Concern for children who are battling life-threatening diseases and for their families has become the foundation for Camp Sunshine. The camp has been operating at the Point Sebago Golf and Beach RV Resort for 12 years. The Camp Sunshine program is the brainchild of Dr. Larry Gould and his wife, Anna, owners of the popular resort. Tim Rabine, executive administrator of Camp Sunshine, said Thursday the Goulds were wondering 12 years ago how to use their facilities to help and they found there was a need for people to go somewhere as an entire family to find relief from stress caused by a child in their family who was struggling to overcome a life threatening disease. “There are only a few such facilities in the country that accept more than just the children, said Rabine. We need some place where we can let our emotions down and relax from the tensions that go with our childrens’ illnesses.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

