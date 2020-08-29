RUMFORD – Joseph “Billy” N. Gallant, 82, of Auburn Road. Peru died Monday August 24, At Rumford Hospital. He was born in Rumford on Dec. 26, 1937, a son of the late Albany and Josephine(Doucette) Gallant. He was educated in local schools and then went on to proudly serve his country in the US Marines.

Bill married the former Mary Beauchesne in Rumford on May 29 1971. He worked for the Local 29 out of Boston as a boil maker for many years. Bill loved animals especially his dogs Daisy, Ms. Feeble Susan and Sam. He also took great pride in his home and known for his beautiful lush lawns.

He is survived by his wife Mary Gallant of Peru; a daughter Jill Ann Morrissette and husband Steve of Augusta; a granddaughter Jessica Healey of Augusta; a great-grandson Kye Oliver Joseph Simpson; a sister Ann Sawchuk and husband Bill of Canada; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, James, Raymond Gerald, Richard, Ronald, Hayden, Joseph E., Robert Gallant.

A graveside service will be celebrated on Wednesday Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the care of SG Thibault Funeral Home 250 Penobscot St. Rumford, 364-4366.