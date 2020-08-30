Jan Collins, owner of the Wilton Blueberry Farm, is running to represent the people of District 17 in the Maine Senate, all of Franklin County and the Kennebec County towns of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon and Vienna.

Collins offers a variety of life experiences for voters to consider. She is experienced in community health education and the environmental field and holds a master’s degree in instructional leadership.

Now a retired chemistry and special education teacher, she taught in Farmington and Jay. She is vice president of the Franklin County Retired Educators — MEA; and assistant coordinator of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition.

Her qualifications for the Maine Senate are unmatched. Maine will need leaders who understand health care, education and the economy.

She is a caring person who listens and is determined to represent her constituents well in the Maine Senate.

Jan Collins will serve District 17 well in Augusta as its senator.

Paul Gilbert, Jay

