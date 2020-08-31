State health officials on Monday reported 16 additional cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths for the fifth consecutive day.

There have now been 4,526 confirmed and probable cases of the virus since mid-March, along with 132 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 471, which is one more than Sunday.

The 7-day average is 25.4 cases, up slightly from a 7-day average of 23.7 on August 24 but more substantially from a 7-day average of 14.1 cases on Aug. 11.

It wasn’t yet known how many, if any, new cases Monday are connected to an outbreak associated with a wedding in Millinocket on August 7. As of Sunday, at least 120 cases were connected, including 54 staff members and inmates at the York County Jail, and nine cases at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison. It’s the state’s biggest outbreak to date.

The state also is investigating an outbreak at the Cavalry Baptist Church in Sanford, whose pastor, Todd Bell, officiated the Millinocket wedding. Five cases have been linked to the church, but state officials have not concluded that they are linked to the wedding.

Bell told the Press Herald in an email Sunday that he was not responding to interview requests because news outlets “seek fear and drama not truth!” He said all five people with confirmed COVID-19 cases at his church, including his 78-year-old father, “have finished their quarantine and are doing well.”

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remains low in Maine. As of Monday, only six people were in the hospital, four of them in intensive care.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Read our complete coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

« Previous

Next »

filed under: