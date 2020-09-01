POLAND – Cody Sawyer, 20, of Poland passed away unexpectedly at home on August 27, 2020.

He was born on July 7, 2000, in Lewiston Maine to Jarrod and Karen Sawyer. Cody was a caring soul who loved animals and kids, and they loved him. Anybody who knew Cody knew he had a big heart and would do anything for anybody. He was incredibly intelligent, and his smile would light up a room. He enjoyed jogging, working out, computers, gaming, playing with his younger sister, and spending time with his younger brothers and sister.

Cody was predeceased by his grandfather, Archie Sawyer and younger Sister Cloe Elsman.

Online condolences may be left for Cody’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

He is survived by his Father, Jarrod Sawyer of Buckfield, Mother, Karen Sawyer of Poland, Brothers, Caleb Sawyer, Connor Elsman, and Carter Dansak, Sisters, Cali Sawyer, Alyssa McQuade, and Lindsey Tancrel, Grandmothers, Joanne Tancrel and Rena Sawyer, Great-Grandparents, Normand and Marie Tancrel and Mary Bernard.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm and Services will be Saturday September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am both at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn. Followed by interment at Damon Cemetery in Buckfield.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Cody’s go fund me page at gf.me/u/yuvfbi

