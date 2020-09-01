FARMINGTON – Constance B. Volterman, 79, a resident of Jay, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Sandy River Center in Farmington. She was born May 2, 1941, in Jay, the daughter of Howard Stanley Jackson and Evelyn (Hardy) Jackson. Connie was a 1959 graduate of Jay High School. On August 10, 1963, in Jay, she married Edward Volterman. She worked at Grants Department Store, in the clerical department of G.H. Bass in Wilton, and later for L.L. Bean call center. She was a member of Jay Baptist Church. Connie enjoyed gardening, her Saturday shopping trips with her daughter, tennis, fishing and the outdoors. Connie especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by her husband Edward Volterman of Jay, her daughter Lori Cadman and husband Brad of Hebron, sons, Steven Volterman and partner Jim Keithley of Portland, Scott Volterman and wife Jamie of Jay, Craig Volterman and wife Jeannette of Osceola, PA., 5 grandchildren, Bradley, Leeah, Bryne, Reese and Paige and great-grandson, Weston. She was predeceased by her parents and son, Edward Volterman Jr. The family would like to thank Sandy River Center, and a special thank you to Denise and Brooke from Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, September 4, at Jay Hill Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Jay, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.