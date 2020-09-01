LEWISTON – Robert A. Shelton Jr., 62, a resident of Auburn passed away, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, following a lingering illness. He was born June 1, 1958 in Malden, Massachusetts, the son of Robert A. Shelton, Sr. and Helen M. (Hiltz) Shelton. He was a 1976 graduate of Leavitt Area High School in Turner. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Navy. On February 14, 1984 in Leonard Town, MD., he married Donna Patrice Amman. They enjoyed 25 years together before her passing in 2009. He worked at the Pax River Naval Air Test Center in Maryland for many years and later worked at Pioneer Plastics in Auburn. He enjoyed playing computer games and time with his family. He is survived by his mother, Helen M. Shelton of Auburn, his daughter Christie Yager and husband Roland of Lusby, MD., grandchildren, Alex, Justin and Dominic Yager, his sister, Dianna Carr and husband Robert of Lewiston, his brother, David Shelton and wife Brenda of Oxford, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Robert Shelton, Sr. and his wife Donna Patrice Shelton. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

At his request there will be no funeral service. Interment Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous