FARMINGTON – Theresa V. Goupil, 90, a former resident of Jay, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Woodlands of Farmington Memory Care. She was born April 13, 1930. in Jay, the daughter of Joseph E. Goupil and Virginia (Barriault) Goupil. She was a 1949 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. She worked in retail sales at Wilson’s Dollar Store and later at Future Foods in Livermore Falls. She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. She enjoyed crafts, traveling and attending plays.

She is survived by her nephews, Michael Hanley of Waterville and Martin Hanley of Auburn, nieces, Maureen Mangeno and husband Joseph of Gales Ferry, Conn., sister, Lorita Gaffney of Manitowac, Wis., Marion Rawlins of Lake Tomahawk, Wis., and Virginia Stern of Kimberly, Wis.

She was predeceased by her parents, sisters, Loretta Gaffney, Lorraine Hanley, her brother, Gerard Goupil, nieces Mary Pelletier and Laura Beeze.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Woodlands, Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice and Gail Cormier for their outstanding care, concern, friendship and love shown to Theresa. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

« Previous