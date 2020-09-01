WILTON — The Select Board unanimously approved a no-interest loan Tuesday for Ransom Consulting Engineers and Scientists to do a soil and water survey of the Foster Mill property.

The $26,500 geotechnical inspection will provide necessary information for interested developers.

“Personally, I think that’s the right thing to do as part of the portfolio that we would hand to a contractor as that’s the first thing they’re going to ask is what’s the stability of what’s left there,” Selectperson Tom Saviello said.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said the town has $5,398 from a grant that will be used before using the loan.

In other business, the board discussed possible dates for a public hearing to approve Honey Comb Farm’s marijuana cultivation expansion and to move its retail store. The Planning Board approved the medical marijuana caregiver’s business use application Aug. 20.

“As I understand it, the public hearing would be the initial permit license and that’s kind of what the intent of our ordinance was, and then the annual renewal takes place by the Select Board,” Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin said.

Irish confirmed with the board that a public meeting would take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 23 to present landscaping and engineering options for the Wilson Lake retaining wall project.

The board also approved the part-time employee compensation raises that Irish presented. The town office assistant, the two crossing guard positions, the transfer station attendant and the police department assistant will receive a 50-cent raise. Irish said she has consistently raised wages over the years for these positions to match minimum wage.

Public Works foreman John Masse provided an overview of the road paving efforts. Doak Street has been paved and Swett Road, Orchard Drive, Gordon Road, Black Road, the entrance to Applewood Road, Butterfield Road and Markston Hill Road will be paved. Masse said the work will take about two and a half days.

The board also approved committee appointments and a pole permit application on McGrath Road.

