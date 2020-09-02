The Republican National Convention was not only a disgrace to democracy, it was a disgrace to humanity. That elected officials are allowed to spew outright lies is a dangerous precedent to set for discourse in this country. While stretching the truth has been a prominent part of American politics for some time, the laughable falsehoods and deception coming out of literally every speaker throughout that calamity were truly disgusting.

To be clear, Joe Biden does not want to defund the police. He does not want to take people’s guns away. And he is quite far from being a socialist. He is not in support of looting in the streets and knows the difference between peaceful protest and blatant criminal behavior.

Trump has repeatedly illustrated that he is completely incapable of leadership and our republic cannot take another four years of this disaster of an administration.

Eric Rohrbach, New Gloucester

« Previous

Next »