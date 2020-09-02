August 30, 2020

The service began with a memorial for Fran Berry. Hymns today were: “Wonderful Words of Life;” and “There is Power in the Blood.” Scripture, Revelation 22:12-13, with Pastor Bonnie’s message titled “Are You Prepared.” We all make plans—vacations, retirement, tomorrow; we prepare for everything here but forget to prepare for eternity.

Fran Berry said she had been preparing for her departure from this earth for years. How many of us are prepared? To prepare you must accept the Lord as your personal savior, pray daily, thank Him for all He has done, and show others what the Lord has done in your life. Jesus went to the cross so we all could be forgiven, but we must ask for that forgiveness and genuinely believe. Paradise awaits each and everyone of us if we are prepared.

Events/Notices: Sunday Service September 6th @ 9:30AM; If unable to join in person , you can find the sermon on Facebook or YouTube. Food Pantry request for September is canned soup. Pastor Bonnie’s office Hours are Monday & Tuesday 9AM to Noon. Looking ahead, Saturday September 12th, Randy, and Holly Sadler Gospel Concert at 3PM. Contact information northlivermorebaptistchurch.org; email: [email protected]

