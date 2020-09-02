POLAND – Kenneth F. Fortin, 62, of Poland, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, following a long undiagnosed cancer illness.

Born in Bath on July 16, 1958, he was the son of Herman and Caroline Crooker Fortin. Educated in Durham and Lisbon schools, he was a graduate of Lisbon High School, class of 1976.

He worked most of his life doing roofing and siding and home improvements. The last eight years he worked as a garage door installer for the International Door Corp of Lewiston.

On Nov. 3, 1979 he married the love of his life, the former Trudy Wright. Always good with his hands, Ken could fix anything, and was always tinkering with his family’s cars or repairing and improving the home. He enjoyed being around his family, and loved being an “average American dad.”

Besides his loving wife, Trudy of Poland, he is survived by two daughters, Samatha Fortin of Auburn, and Heidi Covert of Lewiston; his mother, Caroline Nadeau of Sabattus; two brothers, Jeff Fortin and wife Debbie of Gardiner, and Gregg Fortin and longtime companion Karen Hlister of Lewiston, a sister, Marilyn and husband Bob Dwinal of Topsham; five grandchildren, Hannah Lelansky, Devin Marquis, Cole Whitten, Ayden Langston, and Bianca Langston; and several nephews, a niece; and lots of cousins.

Besides his father, he was predeceased by a son, Kenneth P. Fortin, who passed in March of 2019.

Ken will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

« Previous