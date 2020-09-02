HARRISONBURG, Virginia — James Madison University welcomes the class of 2024 to campus this month. The incoming freshman class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 36 states, the District of Columbia and 10 countries around the world.

The following area students are part of the class:

Kacy Grijalva of Gray will major in health sciences. Amber Currie of Monmouth will major in psychology. Shaelyn Hanscom of Norway will major in kinesiology.

CANTON, New York — The following students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the Spring 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Emma Galipeau-Eldridge of Otisfield, Logan Hagerty of Fryburg, Derek Metivier of Lewiston and Stephanie Nicols of Rumford.