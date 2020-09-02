Mainers have voted twice to pass the ranked choice voting initiative so that elected representatives will be the people who most closely reflect the majority of voters. That is the central tenet of a representative democracy.
Now we are faced with the potential that a small number of signatories on a petition will invalidate a law that the majority of voters have already passed — twice.
While it is certainly within the rights of people to try to overturn a law they disagree with, it makes no sense that the law should be suspended in anticipation of the vote.
Let the majority be heard and keep RCV a part of this important election.
William Phillips, Auburn
