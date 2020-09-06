Harvest Take-Out Supper at Lovell church

LOVELL — A Harvest Take-Out Supper will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. The meal will be available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. or until food is gone.

The menu will include corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, turnip, bread and apple or pumpkin pie. Cost is $10. Pre-order by calling Elsa at 207-928-3100.

Proceeds will benefit the work of the Lovell United Church of Christ.

Acacia Lodge holding take-out bean supper

DURHAM — Acacia Lodge, Route 136, Durham, is sponsoring another take-out Baked Bean Supper, from 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The menu includes two kinds of beans, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, chop suey and cookies. Cost of the supper is by donation. Meals will be delivered directly to waiting cars.