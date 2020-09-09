NEW GLOUCESTER – Alwyn P. Treadwell, 86, died peacefully at home on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, surrounded by family. Al was born in Auburn on June 17, 1934, the son of Cecil and Florence Treadwell. He grew up in the Minot area, and graduated from Mechanic Falls High School. After graduating, he joined the Marine Corps where he served his country with pride as a Sergeant during the Korean war. Once home, Al joined the Maine State Police where he worked for his career. He worked for LL Bean during his retirement years, retiring from Beans in 1991. On August 24, 1957 he married Dorothy Clark of Auburn. Together they spent a brief time in Aroostook County eventually settling in New Gloucester where they raised their three children and lived happily for 60 years. Al loved hunting, fishing, trapping, the Red Sox and spending time with his family. He had a larger than life presence and always had memories to share and stories to tell. Al is survived by his daughters Laurie Treadwell of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Sheila Cobb and Erik Andersson of New Gloucester, son Jeff Treadwell of Falmouth; grandchildren Jenna Standland, Emily Cobb, Abby Cobb, Jackson Treadwell and Julia Treadwell; great-grandchildren Charlie and Austin Rossi. Al is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Treadwell; parents Cecile and Florence Treadwell; brothers Lyndon, Cecile Jr. and Richard Treadwell, and daughter in-law Deb Treadwell.Al’s family would like to thank the Beacon Hospice team for their care of Al in his final days. Special thanks to Beacon RN Chrissy and CNA Jessica.Per Al’s request there will be no funeral, just a small family remembrance. In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:the American Heart Association

