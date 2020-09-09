LEWISTON – On Thursday Sept. 3, 2020, Normand, at the age of 73, passed away at home with his loved ones by his side. Normand was born in Lewiston May 30, 1947 to Adrienne St. Pierre and Bertrand Levesque. Normand was spontaneous and very entertaining. He was known to be the most graceful person. Except for having broken all 24 ribs in his life, 24 times. But most of all he will be remembered for having the kindest heart. He worked as an Optician for many years at Target, Industries and Dr. Derosa. Followed by Floor Systems for many years as a Warehouse Foreman. Most recently as a School Bus Monitor for Hudson Bus Line. He met many lifelong friends through that duration. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cheryl (Leighton); son, Kevin and Partner Janet, daughter, Susan; grandchildren, Zachary, Amber and partner Jerry; brothers, Bert and Arlene, Raymond and Nellie, Paul and Rachael, brothera and sistera-in-law, Linda and Frank Swan, Don and Brenda Leighton, and Brian Lowe. He has lots of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Many have passed before him on both sides whom he also loved and cherished. On line condolences can be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comCommittal Service held at Gracelawn Friday Sept. 11, at noon, followed by celebration of life at their home. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston 784-4584.If you wish, any donations please send to: Shriners or ASPCA

