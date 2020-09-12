A few weeks ago, a road construction project was completed on Gardiner Road, Route 126, Sabattus, and School Road in Wales. The project consisted of installing a 10-inch water line from Gardiner Road to Oak Hill High School in Wales. The high school has been plagued with water problems for quite some time.

Upon completion of the project, the school is now receiving water from the Sabattus Water District.

As a homeowner in the area of the project, I was able to witness the daily progress, as it took place. St. Laurent & Son, an excavation firm of Lewiston, was awarded the contract. I was able to talk with the workers, almost on a daily basis. They were always very courteous and kept me updated on the project. They made sure I always had access to my property during the construction.

It is my opinion that the Sabattus Water District could not have awarded the contract to a better firm than St. Laurent & Son.

Dean Hinkley, Wales

