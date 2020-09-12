I am so tired of listening to all the adversarial political ads sponsored by Sen. Susan Collins and rival Sara Gideon, along with their various sponsors. Those two girls fight like they were teenagers, rather than the informed, educated women that they are.

Why can’t politicians campaign on the basis of their qualifications and their track records, rather than succumb to character assassination? Tell the people about your ideas and what you plan to do if elected.

Yes, I will vote on Nov. 3, but I will hold my nose when I do so.

Wally Backus, Wilton

« Previous

Next »