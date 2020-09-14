DEAR SUN SPOTS: AMVETS Post 6 on Route 100 in New Gloucester is having a Take-Out only Bean Supper Saturday, September 19. We will be serving curbside from 4-6 p.m and will offer two types of beans, red hot dogs, Cole slaw, Chop Suey, biscuits, brown bread, and apple pie. To order ahead, call or text me at 344-0007. — Rollie, Auburn

ANSWER: This sounds delicious! It’ so good to see these fundraisers happening again.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to know if there are Boy or Girl Scouts in Lewiston who are collecting bottles and cans for fundraisers. If no Scouts are collecting, are there any school organizations participating in this type of fundraising? — No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m sure some non-profit could use the money that these bottles and cans will bring in. With school and most sports starting up, and the majority of our state doing well in the social-distancing realm, perhaps nonprofits are looking at ways to safely do some much-needed fundraising. Sending information regarding the needs of your non-profit to Sun Spots is a really good way to get the word out. There are people who want to help, whether it be to donate bottles/cans, items they no longer need, volunteer hours, or even writing a check. Let your non-profits needs be known.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The National Federation of the Blind of Maine (NFB-ME) will hold its 2020 convention on Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 19. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and opening is at 9 a.m. There will be no registration fee this year.

Guest speakers include lectures on hunting as a blind person and other topics.

If you are interested, please contact me at [email protected] or at 330-4780 for the Zoom address. — Faith, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for someone who can create a family ancestry tree. I have all the information, but not the ability to put it together. I am just looking to have a simple graphic made with the traditional boxes for names and the lines connecting them. I started working on it myself but it’s more than I can manage on my own.

Someone who has computer skills and experience working with this type of information would be so helpful to me. If someone in Sun Spots Land is willing to share their talents putting this together for me, I would appreciate it so much. Please call me at 743-6919 or email me at [email protected].

Thank you, Sun Spots, for your positive column answering so many questions. — No name, Paris

ANSWER: I’m sure someone in Sun Spots Land can share their skill with this project. Let us know what happens!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Someone recently inquired about where to get good haddock sandwiches (Aug. 20 Sun Spots). They should try Lintonia Bar & Grill on Tacoma Lake at 1802 Lewiston Rd. in Litchfield. They have the best haddock sandwich I’ve ever had, and the sides are super. — Anita, no town

ANSWER: I’ve heard lots of good things about that place and it’s so pleasant there by the lake—a favorite spot of mine. I’ll be making a bee-line over there soon. The restaurant’s phone number is 268-5037 and they are open Wednesday through Sunday.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous