LIVERMORE – Alice M. Lee, 77, of Livermore, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at her home. She was born July 2, 1943 in New Britain, Conn., the daughter of Raymond Landry, Sr. and Louise (Tuttle) Landry. She attended school in Norridgewock. She worked for several years at Solon Manufacturing. On May 25, 1957 in Norridgewock, she married Gordon Austin, Sr. They enjoyed 40 years together before his passing in 1998. She later had another blessing and married Roger Lee of Livermore in 2015. They enjoyed motorcycle rides, and camping at Happy Horseshoe Campground in Lexington. Alice loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren, especially her latest granddaughter, Belle. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Lee of Livermore; sons, David Austin and wife Mary of Norridgewock, Gordon Austin, Jr. of Caanan, and Michael Austin and wife Stephanie of Chesterville; stepchildren, Rhonda Couture and husband Ron of Livermore, Scott Lee of Livermore, and Denise Brown and husband Tim of Leeds; grandchildren, Shawna Austin and companion Kelli Curtis, Steve Austin, Richard Austin, Kenneth Austin, Dustin Austin and companion Shelby, Garrett Austin, Kyle Austin, Nicholas Austin, Katie Austin, Ashley Austin and Belle Austin; step-grandchildren, Dawn Jeelskis and husband Mike, Nicole Van Tassel and husband Tom, James Lee, Thomas Lee and wife Katrina, Timothy Brown, Jr. and Kaitlyn Brown; nine great-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; siblings, Earl Landry and wife Darlene, Bill Landry, Sr. and wife Irene, Fred Landry, Carlton Landry, Mildred “Millie” Simmons and companion Amos, Ella Knox, Alberta Cody and husband Bruce, Richard Landry, and Sis Shirley, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, an infant son, her husband Gordon Austin, Sr., granddaughter, Tori Smith, and brothers Lee Landry, and Raymond Landry, Jr. A graveside service will be held 1PM, Saturday, Sept. 19, at Lakeside Cemetery, Federal Road, Livermore, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com