TURNER – Henry B. Poisson passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2020. He was born in North Turner.

Henry enlisted in the Army at the age of 20 in 1943 and trained in Massachusetts. He served in battles of 1944-45 in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, Battle of the Bulge and Central Europe. He received the Silver Star, Bronze Star, British Military Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, the Eur/Afr/Mid East camp ribbon with five Service Stars and a Good Conduct Medal.

After the war, returning to the states, he worked with his father in the woods, cutting trees, transporting logs to the paper mills.

Henry married his wife, Doris Gallant in 1948, who had a young son, Douglas. In 1948, he re-enlisted and served in Germany with his wife and son who joined him there. During his service overseas, he and Doris had twin sons in 1949 and delivered a daughter in 1950.

During his tour he received the Army Occupation Medal and advanced to Master Sergeant. He was in the 1st Engineer Combat Bn Co “D”. In 1951-1953 he left Germany and attained 1st. Sgt. Status and trained troops in Wisconsin and Missouri before going to Korea. While in Korea, Henry received the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.

When Henry left the service he worked at various construction jobs around the United States. He returned with his family to Maine in 1966 and worked for construction companies. Then in 1968 he and Doris moved to Pittsburgh, Pa. where he started a job as Superintendent of Bank Builders of America. During their later years they wintered in Florida until Doris’ illness and retired to Maine. Doris passed away in 2009. Henry remained at their home until his death.

Henry had a passion for fishing from Maine, California and Florida. He was known as the “Snook Man” in Florida. He loved fishing at Harpswell with his sons.

Henry was predeceased not only by his wife but also a stepson, Douglas Flanagan.

Survivors include his sons, John Poisson and family; Joseph Poisson and wife Maureen and family; daughter, Cheryl Poisson Washburn, Steve Lunt and family; stepsister, Lorraine Fisher of Turner; also seven grandsons, Chris and Sarah Flanagan and family of Texas; Tim Washburn and Lynn Sailor and family of Gray; Jarrett Poisson and wife Jackey Bailey of Poland; Ross Poisson and Christina Hatch and family of Canton; Kevin Washburn and Sabrina Bane of Gray; Travis and Nichole Poisson and family of Turner; Brett and Sarah Poisson and family of Livermore; also six great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Donations in Henry’s honor should be made to

Honor Flight of Maine

P.O. Box 1770

Portland, ME 04104-1770

or to

Travis Mills Foundation

747 Western Avenue

Manchester, ME 04351.