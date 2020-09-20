NAPLES, Fla. – Celine Y. McKeone formerly of Lewiston, died on Sept. 13, 2020 at Beach House in Naples, Fla. She was born in 1924, the daughter of Alice and Louis Landry. She was educated in Lewiston schools and, shortly after graduating from Lewiston High School, she was hired as secretary to the principal at LHS where she enjoyed a long and successful career until her retirement.

In 1947 she married Robert McKeone and together they stayed in the Lewiston area to raise their family. Celine was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting, baking and gardening. Her flower gardens were a source of pride and joy. She was a loving, devoted and hard working wife and mother – a gentle soul who will be missed by all those whose paths she crossed.

Celine was preceded in death by Robert McKeone, her husband of 68 years.

She is survived by her sister, Lorraine Lacasse of Ft. Kent; her daughters, Nancy O’Keefe (Ray) of Naples, Fla. and Linda Winans (Bob) of Flat Rock, N.C.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Beach House, VITAS Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Support Network for their devotion and loving care.

Due to Covid restrictions, burial service will be held at Togus National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Celine’s memory may be made to the

Alzheimer’s Support Network,

660 Tamiami Trail North,

Suite 21,

Naples, FL 34102.