LEWISTON – Donald H. St. Pierre, born Feb. 10, 1931 in Lewiston, Maine, passed away do to an illness related to congestive heart failure and other medical related issues on August 24, 2020. Don was the son of the late Henri and Rose (Pettigrew) St. Pierre. He was one of seven children.As a young man he left Maine to join the US Army. He then lived most of his life in East Hartford, Conn. where he established a successful drywall company named “Best Drywall Co”. He also resided in Enfield, Conn. for several years and after retiring moved back to Lewiston.Survivors include his five children, Romeo St. Pierre, Donald H St. Pierre Jr., Linda St. Pierre, Janette St. Pierre, Sandra (St. Pierre) Petronella, along with grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Benjamin “Benny” Leo St. Pierre, Romeo’s son, who tragically lost his life by a DUI driver June 25, 2017. He is also survived by two sisters Pauline St. Pierre and Lorraine (St. Pierre) Tremblay. He leaves the love of his life Norma Kelly along with her son Barry Kelly. Barry was there to help Don and Norma make a beneficial move from Sabattus to Montello Heights Retirement Home in Lewiston. Don’s children were very saddened that they were not notified of their father’s illness sooner.Burial arrangements were made by the Kelly family and Funeral Alternatives 25 Tampa St Lewiston Maine. Don is resting in eternal peace with his entire family who have passed before him at The St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston.