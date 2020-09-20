STRONG – Frank Elmer Anderson Jr., 94, passed away Sept. 17, 2020 at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland. He was born Nov. 3, 1925 in Everett, Mass., the son of Frank E. Sr. and Esther (Prenney) Anderson.

He attended grade schools in Everett and attended Boston University College of Engineering in 1940. On August 4, 1956, he married June LeGrow in Medford, Mass. Frank was a veteran who proudly served his country during World War II in U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1945 until his honorable discharge.

He was employed for many years as an airplane mechanic for United Airlines at Boston Logan Airport, Northeast Airlines (1952-1971) Boston Logan Airport and Delta Airlines (1971-1983) Hartsfield Atlanta Airport. Frank was a member of Masonic Lodge Blue Mountain #67 in Phillips, Kora Shrine Lewiston and Western Mountain Shrine Club in Rangeley. He enjoyed fly fishing, bird hunting, trap and skeet shooting.

Frank is survived by two daughters, Holly J. King of South Portland, and Karen L. Anderson of Waldoboro, two sons-in-law, James D. King of South Portland and Bob Pease of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Logan A. King U.S. Coast Guard of Forestdale, Mass., Tanner A. King U.S. Coast Guard of Jacksonville, Fla., granddaughter-in-law, Megan E. King of Forestdale, Mass.; great-grandson, William A. King of Forestdale, Mass. He was predeceased by his wife, June (LeGrow) Anderson in 2004.

A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington with Reverend Suzanne Cole officiating. Internment at the Strong Village Cemetery in Strong. Those attending are reminded to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Frank’s memory to the

American Cancer Society, New England Division,

1 Bowdoin Mill Island,

Suite 300,

Topsham, ME 04086-1240.