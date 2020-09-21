NORWAY — The Select Board will delay the Paris Street sidewalk reconstruction until next year.

The two bids on the project came in higher than expected. Pratt & Son came in at $42,500 and Wayne Kennagh submitted an offer of $29,620. With only two prices, instead of the preferred three and the higher than expected cost, the board decided last week to hold off until next year when the town can do an engineering study and “do it right,” Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said.

The sidewalk reconstruction is near Walgreens.

Selectmen accepted $200 from the District Attorney’s Office from restitution funds to support the Police Department’s K-9 program. The black Labrador retriever, named Bolo, has been with the department for a couple of years. According to Officer John Lewis in a Letter to the Editor earlier this month, “the K-9 Team has been deployed 35 times; eight to assist other agencies; 25 drug searches, of which drugs were found eight times; once to track a fleeing suspect; and one article search for evidence.”

The board also authorized Lajoie to sign the agreement for a COVID-19 grant for $5,905, which will be used for personal protection equipment, signage and to replace a triple window at the town office with a sliding window that allows residents to conduct business with the town without going into the office.

In other business, the board held a public hearing and approved a liquor license for outdoor service at Norway Brewing and Norway Gelato.

Selectmen also appointed longtime volunteer Edward Smith to project director for the snowmobile program and authorized him to apply for grants and other funding.

During a workshop prior to the meeting, the board was shown command vehicles from the Paris and Otisfield fire departments. Norway is expected to consider purchasing or leasing a command center vehicle for its Fire Department next month.

